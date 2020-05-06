The sound of people moving and restaurants and shops reopening is music to our ears. It has been nearly two months since the COVID-19 virus changed our lives forever. The battle against COVID-19 is not over yet. We still have to be smart.
Dr. Thomas Dobbs, head of the Mississippi State Department of Health, said Wednesday that Jones County has seen a 40 percent increase in confirmed cases over the last seven days, among the top case numbers in the state. That should not dissuade us, however. We doubt it will.
The City of Laurel has released business regulations until at least Monday, when Gov. Tate Reeves’ latest executive order expires. We hope that he will not extend that order further. As long as the residents of this state are responsible and act like adults, there should be no reason that the restrictions get relaxed.
Also remember that there are groups who are highly susceptible to this virus and we should assist them in as many ways as possible. Offer to buy groceries for an elderly neighbor at a minimum.
We are just happy to see that there is more freedom of activity in our state. In neighboring Louisiana, parts of the state have slowly started to reopen, but restrictions in that state are more stringent than those in Mississippi.
We have suffered through nearly two months of economic misery to fight a virus that did not have nearly the effect so often predicted. New models likely will be wrong as well, no matter how big an effort the national media makes at scaring us into closing down again.
The weather this weekend will be divine — especially for the second weekend of May. What a wonderful time to get outside and enjoy life again.
Be smart about it, though, and everyone will win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.