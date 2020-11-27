The Bible tells us that there are no degrees of sin. That serves as yet another reminder that “His ways are not our ways.” If it were up to us, anyone who steals from a charitable organization would be charged with something more than a misdemeanor such as petit larceny. Our penalty would be more substantial than the law allows.
The Old Testament mentions a few possible punishments that we would be in favor of for the person who stole the Salvation Army Red Kettle tripod and sign from Walgreens on 16th Avenue in Laurel.
We vow to do our part to shame the thief with all the power the paper can muster. That’s one of the consequences of such a dastardly deed. To steal from an organization that does nothing but help the needy, particularly this time of year, is a sign of a depraved heart. It’s downright evil. Think of all the needy people who get fed from the funds that hard-working, big-hearted bell-ringers who brave the elements for hours on end to collect. It’s infuriating!
The good news — if there is any — is that the thief only took the tripod and sign. But why? It could have been a test run for another act more nefarious. If he could waltz in and take the tripod and sign, he could have taken the Red Kettle. Hopefully, we can nip that plan — and any other plan for where you will steal from charity — in the bud.
The most infuriating thing, however, is that the Salvation Army would have helped this man in so many ways. Churches and charities are usually run by people who are forgiving in nature. They understand the depravity of man.
This is the season of Thanksgiving. We can hope the would-be thief has a change of heart and returns what he stole. That is the only answer.
(1) comment
You mean like that time the Trump organization stole $2m from the “charity” they set up and used it for personal gain? An excerpt from a NTY article:
“payments were part of a settlement announced last month that capped a drawn-out legal battle. In the end, the president admitted in court documents that he had used the foundation to settle legal obligations of his businesses and even to purchase a portrait of himself.”
Happy Thanksgiving Laurel Leader Call!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.