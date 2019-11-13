According to the Urban Dictionary, something is said to have “jumped the shark” when it has reached its peak and begun a downhill slide to mediocrity or oblivion. It’s said to have been coined by Jon Hein, who has a web site, jumptheshark.com, and now a book detailing examples, especially as applied to TV shows. It supposedly refers to an episode of the TV show “Happy Days” in which Fonzie jumps over a shark on water skis, which Hein believes was the point at which the series had lost its touch and was beginning to grasp at straws.
•
Replace “Happy Days” with the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives and Fonzie with House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff. The losers from Happy Days were the viewers, who watched a once-proud and popular television show delve into the depths of misery. The losers from this real-life version of “Happy Days” are the American people.
On Wednesday morning, Schiff and Democrats finally jumped the shark. For three years since Donald Trump was ELECTED — openly and fairly — by the American people, Democrats began to put on their water skis. Everything they charged failed. Porn stars. Corrupt lawyers. Russia. Collusion.
Each time one failed, Democrats found different skis in its attempt to subvert the will of more than 63 million Americans who voted for Donald Trump. About 220 elected House of Representative members have taken it upon themselves to overturn the will of the people for nothing more than their latest attempt to ruin Trump’s chances at re-election in 2020.
Democrats have gone nuclear. There is nothing left for them to do, since there is no way the current crop of Dem candidates have any chance at beating Trump in the 2020 election. As House member Al Green has said, “If we don’t impeach this president, he will get reelected. If we don’t impeach him, he will say he has been vindicated.”
On Wednesday, “open” hearings began. Dems denied witness requests. Schiff is running the hearings as if he is king, not a lying, low-life representative from ultra-liberal California. The impeachment process is not only unwarranted, it is being conducted in the slimiest of ways. There is no fairness in this farce. There is no need for any of it.
But Democrats have decided that the time is now to strap on the water skis and finally jump the shark.
The losers now are the American people. The losers in less than a year from now have to be the Democrats. They have gone all-in on a sham and deserve nothing less than to be marginalized and then destroyed.
It is comical to hear Schiff quote from American Founding Father and Statesman Ben Franklin about American being a Republic “if we can keep it.” For it is Schiff and his gang who are doing their best to ruin this Republic because of a hatred for the president.
Sunday... Monday... sad days indeed.
