In unprecedented times, parents have to think outside the box to make sure their children are entertained and educated during the COVID-19 virus outbreak.
Lauren Rogers Museum of Art in Laurel is helping with its Art at Home project, which will provide children with grab-and-go activities. The kits will be available today (Tuesday) through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The kits will be available at the front door of the museum (while supplies last) at 5th Avenue and 7th Street.
With technology available to virtually everyone, it is important to resist the urge to saturate your child with screen time — smart phones, iPads and television. Yes, it would be easy to throw Junior in front of a TV all day, but it is doing nothing but harming that child.
Instead, find activities to enlighten, educate and entertain your children. Read books. Build a huge couch fort. Break out the box of Legos and have at it. Draw and color. Be creative and your children will follow. Sit outside and enjoy nature. Listen to the birds sing and the squirrels bark. Nature is a beautiful thing that we often overlook because of the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Nature also can be shared between adults and children to provide a perfect learning experience.
We urge all families with children to go to the museum and get an at-home activity kit. Who knows — the next great artist whose works might one day appear in the LRMA will begin his or her career in art with a take-home kit.
This crisis will end. Children will be back in school and parents back at work. Our lives will return to the normalcy we all felt two months ago. Instead of bemoaning our current situation, make the most of it.
And limit that screen time!
