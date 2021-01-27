Illegal heavy drugs have no place in Jones County. That is something every right-thinking resident can agree on. Drugs affect not only the users with the scourge of addiction, but also the residents who are hurt as a consequence of the thirst for drugs.
Break-ins of homes and cars, the theft of property and even harm to human life is the result of drug problems running rampant. It’s for this reason that we remain heartened at the work of both the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and the Laurel Police Department against those responsible for dealing drugs in our community.
We have written myriad stories this month alone about a number of high-profile drug arrests that resulted from both undercover operations and the eagle eyes of deputies at traffic stops, including that of the $9,000 of meth taken off the streets by JCSD earlier this month. At the end of each one from the county is Sheriff Joe Berlin, who continues to warn those who deal drugs that their days are numbered. The law is coming for them.
We continue to urge Berlin and LPD Chief Tommy Cox, as well as law enforcement in our surrounding communities, to continue to put the pressure on drug dealers. We urge the community to help by noticing suspicious activity at a residence and let the police or sheriff’s department know your concerns. Nothing good comes from the distribution of illegal drugs.
Of course, we would be naive to believe that all drugs will magically be removed from our streets. That would be a wish from the land of make believe. There will be those who slip through the cracks — for a while — to continue to peddle poison to residents. Pressure will mount, though, and the more dealers who are arrested and prosecuted maybe, just maybe others wanting to participate in the trade will have second thoughts.
The war on drugs is a never-ending battle. But with the dogged determination of those in law enforcement, we can make it less of a factor in our lives and in our community. It is a team effort and right now the team is firing on all cylinders.
Keep it up for the sake of our collective “Home Town.”
