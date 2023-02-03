Well, it’s true. Weeks after being called kooks and conspiracy theorists to believe that the federal government was exploring banning gas stoves, it’s been proved true. The reasons cited for these bans were for safety. Somehow, after generations of using gas stoves, it is now a health hazard for young children. Paint us skeptical. Plus, if you have children and are concerned, by all means go get an electric stove. But if you are not concerned or do not have kids, who is being damaged?
Oh, we see, the environment. So this wasn’t actually about health, but another step toward bowing completely to some of the most evil, unhinged, self-important bunch of climate zealots to ever wander the Earth. It is the people who flock to exclusive resort towns, all flying private jets to gather and make each other feel important under a ridiculous guise of saving the planet. Make no mistake, they are ridiculous in their efforts. But they will not be satisfied until the entire planet is living in the Third World, except for the self-anointed “elites,” who will be just fine. How nauseating these people are.
Climate lunatics are winning the war on oil. They are winning the war on coal. By even proposing a ban of natural gas stoves, the war against that energy source has begun. At one time, not too long ago, natural gas was a coveted alternative to oil. What happened? Climate lunatics, that’s what has happened.
So, what remains to power our lives? Nuclear power could be a solution, but the same zealots who target oil, coal and gas will make nuclear a no-go. You can bank on that. So that leaves wind and solar. Does anyone believe that over the history of mankind if solar and wind could power the world, someone wouldn’t have figured it out by now? They haven’t. Why? Wind and solar cannot power a city let alone a country and most certainly not the world.
Energy is the lifeblood of the American economy, and that is why dark forces on a power-mad campaign to destroy this country are so determined in this cause. Energy also allows for independence and freedom — definitely enemies of the climate movement. Actually, it’s a control movement since these actions have zero to do with the climate.
The gas stove ban, for now, seems dead thanks to an uprising of the people. But these climate lunatics and those in power who allow them to flourish will not stop. They never will stop — unless we, the people, stop them!
