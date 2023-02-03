Well, it’s true. Weeks after being called kooks and conspiracy theorists to believe that the federal government was exploring banning gas stoves, it’s been proved true. The reasons cited for these bans were for safety. Somehow, after generations of using gas stoves, it is now a health hazard for young children. Paint us skeptical. Plus, if you have children and are concerned, by all means go get an electric stove. But if you are not concerned or do not have kids, who is being damaged?

Oh, we see, the environment. So this wasn’t actually about health, but another step toward bowing completely to some of the most evil, unhinged, self-important bunch of  climate zealots to ever wander the Earth. It is the people who flock to exclusive resort towns, all flying private jets to gather and make each other feel important under a ridiculous guise of saving the planet. Make no mistake, they are ridiculous in their efforts. But they will not be satisfied until the entire planet is living in the Third World, except for the self-anointed “elites,” who will be just fine. How nauseating these people are.

