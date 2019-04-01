A reporter recently asked new Laurel police Chief Tommy Cox whether he would continue to deal with media requests or follow the path of another law enforcement leader and hire a “public relations professional” to deal with the throngs of media requests that flow in daily.
“I will continue to deal with the media,” Cox wrote back.
How refreshing.
The media throngs in Jones County are the Leader-Call and WDAM. The requests are few — and even many of those go unanswered, not by those already in uniform but by unneeded public relations “professionals.”
Before his untimely death, LPD Chief Tyrone Stewart chose Cox to deal with the media, but chief always told us that if we needed him to just call. Cox had plenty of other duties to deal with — the Criminal Investigations Division and dealing with the public — yet he handled media requests in a timely manner — even when he knew it wouldn’t portray the department in a good light.
When we need a story from the Ellisville police, we either buzz Chief Bruce Russell or Chief Investigator Scott Wuertz, who will always get back to us in a timely manner. If we need a story from Wayne County or Jasper County, it is the sheriffs of those counties who deal with the media.
But for some reason, dealing with the same “throng” of 1 1/2 media outlets, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department continues to squander at least one deputy’s salary on an unnecessary piece of the law enforcement puzzle. While she seems like a nice woman, Allyson Knotts’ position in the department just seems wasteful. When the residents of the county listen to Sheriff Alex Hodge bemoan the budget and say how difficult it is to keep the streets patrolled, remember that key deputy could be on the road today — if not for spending money on a Facebook Live host. Yeesh!
Alex Hodge is not special. His department is not so large and under such media demand that he needs his own PR person — even though he has employed many over the years. We can understand if the chief of police in New York City or Boston or Chicago needs a PR team, but not in Jones County. The District Attorney doesn’t have a PR pro. Neither does the president of the Board of Supervisors, the Laurel City Council nor the Jones County EOC.
Oh, they may have people who deal with the media, but those are already high-ranking officers or administrators. That is how is should be.
So remember next time we hear how cash-strapped the sheriff’s department is, then consider how nearly $40,000 of that money is spent. If it can be wasted there, who knows how much is wasted — like on gas for his investigators and higher-ups to get back to Jones County from their homes in neighboring counties.
We applaud Cox for his decision to continue to deal with the media. Trust us, we are not banging on his doors 24 hours per day. There is no need to hire a PR person. Wasteful.
Other cities and counties around us see it.
Why can’t our sheriff?
