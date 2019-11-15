Lame duck is a common political phrase. It refers to the time between an election and when a new administration takes power. In presidential politics, it is the time between the election in early November and the swearing-in of the new officials on Jan. 20. Locally, it is the time between Election Day in November and the first week of January.
But what if an official uses those two months to lay waste to the office he or she has held instead of preparing the next administration? Is that acceptable to any resident of Jones County? Should it be acceptable to take down county-owned websites or cripple the ability of that official’s staff to do their jobs?
We hope everyone should say, “No,” seeing as providing the best governance to the people is the goal, is it not?
The phones have been ringing off the hook at our office of people telling us of some county offices with outgoing leaders doing just that. The claims are not against just one person, although there is one official who seems to be laying waste to his department more than any other. Of course, these claims are being investigated and will be brought to the front pages, if they are proved to be true.
For any public official, whether in office one, two or especially three terms before being ousted by an irate public, we are putting you on alert. We are doggedly investigating. If true, we will show how words can ring hollow, how promises can be abandoned and that some adults will be perfect examples of acting like spoiled, rotten brats who didn’t get their way. We cannot have public officials launching themselves on a two-month scorched-earth policy, which we believe is happening now in important county offices.
We are confident that the voters made all the correct choices in November. Some of those changes were more correct than others. Changes needed to be made and the actions by some who no longer will be representing the county are showing just how desperately needed those changes are.
Until then, we only hope and pray the temper tantrum emanating from some offices ceases immediately.
We won’t be holding our breath.
We just hope the consequences of those tantrums do not put any residents of Jones County in danger.
