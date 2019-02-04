It seems like every day, there’s another one … or two or three. Law enforcement officers getting shot in the line of duty has become way too common. In January, seven officers were killed in the line of duty and more than 20 were shot.
Two of those shootings and deaths were in our neighboring states of Alabama and Louisiana. There does seem to be a war on law enforcement, and that’s regrettable. The majority of people who wear the badge are fair-minded men and women who go to work every day, do their jobs and treat the people they encounter with as much respect as they earn.
But there is a faction of people in our country whose mission is to antagonize police, to be provocative, trying to evoke a response that will either earn them fame and/or support on the web and among groups like Black Lives Matter. You’ve seen them. They’re the ones who resist simple, basic commands such as, “Let me see your license” or “Step out of the vehicle.” They turn it into a Constitutional convention instead of just complying with basic commands.
Those who cooperate rarely, if ever, have problems. That’s something we’ve written many times over the years.
We have been pro law enforcement from the beginning, when we started The ReView in 2007. People come to us all of the time with complaints about officers, and more often than not, with a little digging, we find that the complainant is leaving out key information in order to try to make his or her point.
But we have also learned that law enforcement officers aren’t always in the right. Those who wear the badge need to realize that, too. When we disagree with something that a law enforcement officer has done or is doing, that doesn’t mean we are anti-law enforcement. It simply means that we disagree with something that individual officer is or isn’t doing. It’s never personal or an indictment of the profession as a whole.
Why is that so hard for some of you to understand?
The group-think that infects the Black Lives Matter people is no different than the group-think mindset that the Blue Brotherhood and its supporters have. Don’t criticize BLM for assuming that cops are always in the wrong if you immediately go to the defense of fellow officers without knowing the facts. And don’t assume that someone who takes an alternate view is anti-law enforcement. That’s no different than activists who pull the race card when they’ve got nothing else. It encourages stereotyping and intellectual laziness.
Too many people in our country decide whose side to take in an argument based on what race, political party or other label that’s stamped on them. That’s a shame. It takes all judgment and thought out of the process. It encourages discrimination based on the color of skin, the letter beside the name or other affiliations, which is the sort of thing our country should have moved beyond.
Social media has only exacerbated the problem, considering that most people on there seem to have the emotional maturity of a junior high girl. Nuance is virtually non-existent. That’s what’s shut down reasonable dialogue in our society these days.
Asking questions and trying to hold public officials accountable isn’t anti-authority. It’s about as pro-American as anything can be. People need to remember that. There’s a reason our founders put the First Amendment first.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.