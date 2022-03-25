As negative news on the national and world stage intensifies, it would behoove us all to look at a positive. The poisonous, toxic rhetoric surrounding law enforcement has dissipated. Whether it will last is another thing altogether, but we imagine it will.
Cities whose leaders pushed to defund police are seeing the results of those disastrous decisions. Politicians are starting to do 180s. Large cities are turning into shooting galleries. Houston, Chicago, Atlanta, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Seattle — we could go on for another 20 lines — have quickly fallen into criminal anarchy.
We have never hidden our admiration and dedication of our local law enforcement. We publish a Back the Blue section each year and understand the important role they play in this county. We abhor the rotten apples, yet — and this is the 100 percent truth — no one despises a bad cop more than the rest of the law enforcement community.
As you have read in alarmingly more frequent numbers of issues of this newspaper, our law enforcement is tasked with being lifesavers on the spot. It shines a light on the dedication of law enforcement, but also on a silent pandemic. Fentanyl-laced drugs and opioid dependence are crippling communities around the country. Jones County by no means is immune, but our numbers pale to those in other communities. Overdoses are becoming more and more frequent.
What also is more frequent is the number of lives our law enforcement officers save. It is astounding, yet so terribly sad.
