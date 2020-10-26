Ask anyone in Mississippi to break down and put, in English, the meaning of Initiative 65 and 65A — the medical marijuana initiative — and the answer is the same: we have no idea.
Maybe that is how the crafters of the initiative wanted it. Maybe that is why state legislators added the 65A to the bill to create more confusion. Both have succeeded greatly.
On Thursday, with help from several readings of the initiative, some outside online sources and as much common sense as can be mustered, we will try to break it down so that the voters of Jones County will be as educated about the initiatives as possible heading into the polls one week from today (Tuesday).
The verbiage is so confusing, it brings us back to earlier this century when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was forcing the Obamacare bill through Congress and she said, “You have to pass the bill to see what’s in it.” If you hear a politician utter those words, be afraid ... be very afraid.
What most clear-thinking people will agree on is that a sensible, medical marijuana (it should be called “cannabis,” because that is what it is and doesn’t have the negative connotations that “marijuana” brings with it) bill will be advantageous to those who most need it. Thirty-four states currently have a medical cannabis program that is effective and provides needed relief for millions of Americans suffering from debilitating diseases. We should not deny relief to those most in need of it.
The state Legislature should make it a priority to craft a sensible, doctor-focused medical cannabis program. That would take a legislative backbone, which we wonder if our state leaders have. There are pockets of our state that hear the word “marijuana” and have a notion of Cheech and Chong driving the streets, high as kites. Despite those connotations, medical cannabis provides effective alternative relief to those who need it most.
While the Legislature is at it, let’s join the rest of the United States in offering early voting. We are not advocating sending unsolicited ballots to every man, woman and child — dead or alive — as it appears is happening in some states, but give the people more of an opportunity to vote before Election Day.
In a neighboring state, early voting is offered for eight days before an election, this year Oct. 19-27. Polling locations are set up at a government complex and the courthouse. But it easily could be at the Howard Tech Park or the Magnolia Center or two or three community centers. Polling stations — exactly in the same manner as they are on Election Day — are set up. Poll workers check voters in with an ID, give them a computerized voting card, walk over to a voting machine and cast their ballots. The only difference is that it is before Election Day. Lines at polling locations on the actual Election Day will be greatly reduced because many people will take advantage of early voting.
If there is a downside, it would be a small financial burden to pay poll workers for nine days instead of one. But those people are not getting rich working a polling station on Election Day, so the burden would not be too much for the taxpayers to handle.
These two measures — both common-sense — will greatly enhance Mississippi moving into the future. Maybe a legislator from Jones County could take up the mantle and push them. Anyone? Anyone?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.