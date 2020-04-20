OK, quick, who is Tom Lester?
“He’s the Green Acres guy... Eb,” 99 if not 100 of 100 people would say.
And, yes, Lester did portray the lovable Eb Dawson on the show that ran six seasons from 1965-’71. He also appeared in 18 films, including “Benji” and “The Piston: Birth of a Legend,” where Lester portrayed the adult “Pistol” Pete Maravich, an LSU basketball icon.
Lester, 81, suffered from Parkinson’s disease and died on April 20, according to his obituary, which can be found on Page 3. He was the last surviving member of the “Green Acres cast.”
It was away from the camera, however, where one of Laurel’s most famous native sons made an impact much larger than that of a television character. He became an evangelist and dedicated his life to spreading the Word of God.
He did it from a farm in Jasper County, which he loved dearly.
Readers took to Facebook Friday morning honoring Lester as “such a sweet man” and “a very nice man and always smiling.”
Let’s remember him as more than a character. Let’s remember his ministry.
Enjoying the heroes
We have had an overwhelmingly positive response to our “Heroes” feature. We are continuing a daily hero going forward because even without tornadoes and the COVID-19 virus, we are among heroes every day.
Want to nominate a hero? Email sports@leader-call.com with your ideas. There are no shortage of people deserving recognition. We look forward to your ideas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.