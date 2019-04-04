Hopefully you have seen our big ad (on Page 8 today) about the May 11 Laurel Rotary Club Magnolia Street Derby. The Leader-Call is ecstatic to be one of the top sponsors for the event it had such a fantastic run in its first year, it is back for an encore presentation — and hopefully for years after as well.
For those who are not up to date on what a soap box derby is, the following is a brief history of the event from the official Soap Box Derby website:
“The idea of the Soap Box Derby grew out of a photographic assignment of Dayton, Ohio, newsman Myron Scott. He came across a group of boys racing their homemade cars in the summer of 1933, and was so impressed with the event that he acquired a copyright to Soap Box Derby and went in search of a corporate sponsor to establish a national program.
Chevrolet liked Scott’s proposal and agreed to sponsor the first official All-American Soap Box Derby® in Dayton in 1934. The following year, the race moved to Akron because of its central location and hilly terrain. The Soap Box Derby ran continuously from its inception until the onset of World War II. After a four-year hiatus, the All-American Soap Box Derby resumed in Akron in 1946, and has been held at Derby Downs every year since. From its inception through 1970, the Soap Box Derby was open to boys only. Girls began racing in 1971.
Early in 1974, after Chevrolet pulled out as the title sponsor, the Chamber’s Derby corporation assigned rights for the All-American program to the Akron Jaycees, which established International Soap Box Derby Inc., to operate the Derby. The corporation’s affairs are administered by a board of directors of community leaders from Akron and other cities.”
Building a car — kits are available online through the Soap Box Derby website — will cost one about $1,000 — and could climb in price if more amenities are added. But the payoff for drivers could be substantial in the Laurel race, which will begin near the post office on 5th Street and proceed down the hill toward Wallace Drugs and Ready Freddy’s car wash at the malfunction junction.
There will be a youth and teen class. In the youth (12-younger) and teen (13-17) class, prizes will be $500 for first place, $300 for second and $100 for third. In the open division, prizes will be $500 for first, $300 for second and $100 for third. Trophies will be presented to the winners.
To register, visit tshq.bluesombrero.com/laurelrotary. For information or to become a sponsor, call 601-319-3189 or email lrcmagnoliastderby@gmail.com.
Last year’s first event was such a great success. We cannot wait to see how good this year’s will be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.