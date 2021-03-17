On Saturday, in this space we urged lawmakers to pick a time and stick with it. The days of having to set the clocks forward and backward depending on the seasons has run its course. There is no need for it anymore. Let the sun shine — and leave the clocks alone.
Today, we again want to keep the sun shining, but in a different fashion. This week is the annual celebration known as “Sunshine Week” for newspapers. During this week, the newspaper industry shines a light on our mission to keep public officials honest by keeping the people they serve informed.
Sunshine Laws, as they are known, allow for information to stay in the public domain. The laws allow for public meetings to stay that way and to allow taxpayers the right to know about the business public officials conduct on their dime. Most residents are unable or simply do not want to attend public meetings, which leaves that responsibility to local, trusted, honest, fearless local newspapers.
Think for a second what public officials potentially could get away with if information did not remain public and meetings did not remain open. The potential for shenanigans with the public’s trust and treasury would only increase if there were no watchdogs. That is why we make our presence known and do the work that the residents cannot do, then lay it out in these pages.
Some information public officials would rather not get out, and that is understandable. But it should not be — and can never be — their decision to decide what information can be disseminated and what cannot.
Sunshine Week is an important observance, especially when the newspaper industry faces unprecedented challenges. But imagine the city and county without anyone doing the legwork, doing the watching and holding our public officials accountable.
Show us a city that is rife with corruption, and we’ll show you a city where there likely is no strong media presence.
In the history of our ownership of this newspaper, we could point to a laundry list of examples of us shining a light on the public domain. Our pledge is to continue do so. It is our job to do it and your right to know about it.
So let the sun shine in!
