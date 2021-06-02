How many times have you seen this on social media: Someone sees the following: “Girl reported missing in Batesville” She does her civic duty — at least she thinks — and just shares the original post, then moves on. But look at that post closely, and many times, it will be from months or years earlier. And in many, the person has been found, so there is no need to repost it. You don’t trust but verify, you just trust.
Then there are those who would click the link to see when it was from, and if that person was still missing. We are all for being proactive, but we also are being for verification.
On Wednesday, mayoral candidates Johnny Magee, Miranda Beard and Anthony Hudson participated in an hour-long forum co-hosted by the Leader-Call and SuperTalk Laurel. LL-C Publisher Jim Cegielski moderated the event and it was streamed live on the LL-C Facebook page. If you haven’t seen it yet, we urge you to, especially if you are a voter in the City of Laurel. The forum did not answer every question, but it will give viewers a look at their choices in guiding the ship for the next four years.
Topics ranged from Black Lives Matter to the Laurel police to the “Home Town” effect. At the end of the forum, every voter will have a clearer picture before entering the voting booth on Tuesday.
As a reminder, absentee voting ends on Saturday. Laurel and Ellisville city halls will be open from today (Thursday) and Friday for normal business hours and again on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. We urge everyone to become as informed as possible in order to cast a ballot wisely.
Which brings us back to the missing woman in Batesville. Don’t just take what someone said happened during the forum — or previous debates — at face value when it comes to this election. Trust what you might hear from others but take the time to verify. Listen for yourself, then decide who the best candidate for mayor of the City of Laurel should be. All elections have consequences, but for the people of Laurel, no election will have as many direct consequences as this one.
Election Day is Tuesday and polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election night coverage will be available at leader-call.com. Take part in the process — but do it smartly.
