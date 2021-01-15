This year’s celebrations of Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be different, and not just because the pandemic is limiting or eliminating gatherings. In the racially charged culture of today and the opportunists stoking the embers, the voices of division will drown any that call for true unity. The great orator’s words will be used, as always, but not necessarily heeded.
If one principle could sum up King’s philosophy — what all the struggle and bloodshed of the Civil Rights Era was for — it would likely be this one quote: “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”
Who can disagree with that? That’s what all rational people long for. But as time goes by, we get further from that goal. Race seems to be the focal point of people in political power these days. They boast about searching for people of color to fill cabinet positions and posts. They put more of a premium on those superficial qualities than they do on qualifications.
If we were living out King’s dream, race would only be mentioned in the same casual manner in which we refer to the color of someone’s shirt or car, not in any meaningful way. We wouldn’t feel frightened to bring it up, but we wouldn’t feel the need to drone on about it either. As Morgan Freeman famously said when asked how to end racism: “Stop talking about it.”
To this day, people of a certain age say that MLK is “the only person to win the Nobel Peace Prize for inciting riots.” Rational people understand that people who speak shouldn’t be held accountable for the actions of those who heard their words. At least that principle is understood if the speech-giver is someone they agree with.
President Trump is no MLK. We’re not trying to suggest that. But the First Amendment is the foundation upon which America was built. It can’t be granted selectively. If that door is opened, it won’t be closed. It’s particularly disturbing for us to see “journalists” who don’t seem to get this basic principle. It’s understandable, though, since anyone who is even perceived as possibly being aligned with the president is subject to being canceled.
Our fundamental rights can’t change based on the letter beside someone’s name or whether they’re “nice.” They apply all the time to everyone unless or until they’re convicted of a crime that forces them to forfeit their rights.
We should celebrate principles, not people. All people are flawed — even those who have been deified in popular culture. Principles stand the test of time.
