Count us as concerned with the amount of power being flexed by federal, state and local governments in the battle against COVID-19.
Did you ever anticipate a day when you could be fined for attending church, even if you were sitting in cars in a parking lot “obeying” orders? Yet that is what happened in Greenville on the direction of that city’s mayor. Those who gathered in a parking lot — and stayed in their cars — were threatened with $500 fines if they did not return home. In other cities, residents face fines for not wearing masks or for visiting relatives. In Michigan, you can stock up on marijuana but cannot buy seeds to grow a garden. Why? The governor said so.
Some of the actions being taken by government in the name of safety should have every American shivering while recalling the wise words of Ben Franklin, who famously said, “Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.”
We must remember that governments are not benevolent, but the exact opposite. Give them unfettered power to control our lives and they will pounce on it like turkey vultures to fresh roadkill.
We’d better not be blind to the nefarious actions that could spring from this disaster or we will lose that which makes us the envy of the world — freedom.
