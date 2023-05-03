Judge Dal Williamson was speaking from the bench — and from the heart — before he pronounced the sentence of a convicted meth dealer after a recent trial. His words could have been coming from any pulpit in the country, though, as he explained why he was sending Brandon Barnett to prison for 25 years.
He summoned the teachings of the Apostle Paul when he talked about the “downward spiral of society” in which many “call right wrong and wrong right, and call evil good and good evil.”
He referred to his regular hands-on meetings with participants in the Jones County Drug Court program and the demon of addiction that they battle daily.
Meth and other illegal drugs are “a monster on the loose in our community, destroying families and neighborhoods,” and their power causes some to “abandon their children and lose their jobs, all in the never-ending quest for the next high.”
Addicts will steal and even kill as they single-mindedly go after the money to purchase the substance that will temporarily quell that craving, then they come down, and the cycle starts again. More people are put in peril and more potential victims. And there are plenty of people out there to supply the products that lead to their destruction, the destruction of others and entire communities.
“Dealers prey on the weak addicts ... for the love of money, with no regard for the impact it will have on the lives of others,” Williamson said.
The judge referred to a moment in the surveillance video of Barnett selling meth to one of those addicts. The joyful sounds of his squealing toddler are heard in the background just as he is about to package the drugs, and Barnett shouts, “Get ya’ ass back.”
“A little innocent child in the house while drugs are being sold will inherit this mess of a world that will be handed to him one day,” Williamson said, shaking his head. “It has to stop.”
We agree. Some have been critical of the “harsh” sentence for selling a relatively small amount of meth. (He faced a maximum sentence of 40 years.) But Barnett chose to go to trial despite the video evidence of the sale. He was offered a plea deal for seven years, but he chose to gamble. And he lost. It’s the first time Sgt. Jake Driskell of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department has had a caught-red-handed dealer go to trial since 2017, he said. We all lose if drug dealers aren’t dealt with in a manner that gets their attention.
Trials tie up courts and cost taxpayers thousands of dollars. But the cost of not dealing with dealers with the strongest possible penalties will be paid by generations to come. We commend Judge Williamson for realizing that and sending such a strong message. All drug dealers should take note.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.