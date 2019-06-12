It never fails, when we fail, the gloaters and finger-pointers come out. That’s fine. We can take it. You won’t hear us getting defensive or whiney about it.
When we had a “printing problem” last week that delayed delivery of Laurel papers by a day, we posted it on our Facebook page to let subscribers know ahead of time. The message was very gracious to our printer. It was vague about whose fault it was. It didn’t matter. The only thing we wanted to do was get the information out, not assign blame …
But for those keeping score at home, the truth is, the printer had a new delivery driver and he drove from McComb to the main Laurel post office without the two postal bins full of papers that go to our thousands of subscribers with Laurel addresses.
We didn’t want to pile on the driver and our printer, all of whom felt awful about the situation. So we just gritted our teeth and practiced restraint when our critics responded with childish posts, pointing out that “everyone makes mistakes,” then writing that we were wrong to call out the sheriff for his raid of the Sennes’ property on Lyon Ranch Road and for years of failing to serve indictments that resulted in the release of at least 18 accused felons this year alone. Some made similar criticisms about our Tuesday paper having the wrong date on the front, which was 100 percent our fault. An honest mistake.
There’s a big difference in those things, though, as any rational person realizes. A mistake is an oversight, the result of a lack of concentration or focus for a moment or two — like putting on one black sock and one navy blue sock. Failing to be thorough in a “three-month investigation” like the one on the Sennes’ property or a years-long culture of not following through to serve indictments on potentially dangerous felons in our community … well, those are willful decisions. They aren’t mistakes.
Neither were the improper, double-dipping payroll practices that we anticipate the state auditor’s office will uncover in its investigation of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. Stay tuned for that one …
Meanwhile, supporters of the sheriff are welcome to chime in on our Facebook page, but those who trash our paper and us stand a good chance of being deleted. We’re telling trolls that up front. Our Facebook page is for our subscribers, readers and to pique interest in potential subscribers.
If you just want to go to our page to trash us and write that you would never read our paper, then go start your own page. As coaches and umpires across the country have said for years, “If you pay the admission, you’re welcome to yell what you want.”
But if you’re just looking to criticize everything we do, why are you on our page in the first place? What a miserable life you must lead. And if you are going to troll our page, at least make a point. Tell us what we’ve lied or mislead readers about. Otherwise, go stick your nose back where it was before you pulled it out to write a message on our page.
