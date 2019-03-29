We often marvel at how law enforcement and first-responders could ever get accustomed to what they see on a daily basis. Many situations they find themselves in would sicken most of us. Yet they continue to answer those calls.
And even when the “emergency” is just a drill, our emergency personnel here are the best. We saw that again Friday morning when the annual simulation of a head-on drunk driving wreck took place. The message is clear and sobering — stay sober.
Prom season and graduation season are upon us. There is a penchant for those celebrating their final days in high school to imbibe and then get behind the wheel. Of course, while the drill is aimed at the students sitting in the football stadium, it is a cautionary tale for all of us.
One bad decision can lead to the destruction of many, many lives. It’s not worth it. Call someone. Call anyone. Very few of us would not make the effort to keep a friend from making a terrible decision.
In the years since our first-responders have taken part in this drill, it has gotten bigger and more real each year. This coming Friday, a similar scenario will be at Northeast Jones High School. Many of the same first-responders and volunteers will have worked both events.
For our young people getting ready to end one chapter of their lives in pursuit of the next, make that pursuit happen. Make good decisions, especially when it comes to alcohol and an automobile. When you put that key in the ignition, you are the captain of a several-thousand-pound missile. It’s not worth it.
A special thank you to all of those who will be involved in the production of this event. It is not easy. Those participating in the West Jones crash were Jones County volunteer departments Calhoun, Hebron, Pleasant Ridge, Sharon and Shady Grove, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, EMServ Ambulance Service, the Jones County Coroner’s Office, the Jones County District Attorney’s Office, Jones County Emergency Management, Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, the Mississippi Youth Highway Safety Program, the Mississippi Highway Patrol and Rescue 7 Air Ambulance.
Be safe. Have fun. Drive sober.
