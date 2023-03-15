In June, Congress passed and President Joe Biden signed what the New York Times called, “The most significant gun measure to clear Congress in nearly three decades.”
The legislation came on the heels of the mass killing of 19 school children in Uvalde, Texas. As the Times reported that day, “The gun legislation will expand the background check system for prospective gun buyers under the age of 21, giving authorities up to 10 business days to examine juvenile and mental health records. It sets aside millions of dollars so states can fund intervention programs, such as mental health and drug courts, and carry out so-called red flag laws that allow authorities to temporarily confiscate guns from any person found by a judge to be too dangerous to possess them.”
On Tuesday in Monterey, Calif., where 11 people were killed and nine others were injured in a January mass shooting, Biden announced new plans to curb gun violence, obviously signaling that the “most significant gun measure to clear Congress in nearly three decades” was not working. According to media reports, Biden’s latest move will be to increase use of background checks, promoting safe storage of firearms and increased funding for mental health.
The sad, sorry fact that no one seems to want to admit is that all the legislation in the world will not stop evil, yet it will most definitely hamper law-abiding citizens from protecting themselves and their families as they see fit. Law-abiding citizens, by description, follow the law. Those who perpetrate such horrors as Uvalde and Monterey do not, and they will commit those atrocities no matter what legislation is passed.
Violence is out of control in so many cities, thanks in part to de-clawing law enforcement and the proliferation of soft-on-crime district attorneys and judges who continue to release violent offenders on the streets. Does anyone believe that violent offenders will comply with Biden’s safe-storage ideas?
Executive actions and legislation usually follow tragedy when emotions are high. Politicians can grandstand their way into saying, “Hey, we are doing something.” In actuality, they are doing nothing.
Sadly, there will be another mass shooting, not because of lax laws but because there is a breakdown in society and culture and an absolute lack of respect for human life. That cannot be fixed with a stroke of a politician’s pen.
