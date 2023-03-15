In June, Congress passed and President Joe Biden signed what the New York Times called, “The most significant gun measure to clear Congress in nearly three decades.”

The legislation came on the heels of the mass killing of 19 school children in Uvalde, Texas. As the Times reported that day, “The gun legislation will expand the background check system for prospective gun buyers under the age of 21, giving authorities up to 10 business days to examine juvenile and mental health records. It sets aside millions of dollars so states can fund intervention programs, such as mental health and drug courts, and carry out so-called red flag laws that allow authorities to temporarily confiscate guns from any person found by a judge to be too dangerous to possess them.”

