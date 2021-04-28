Living in the Free State of Jones, folks around here aren’t used to getting lectured to. Going back generations, before the War Between the States, the people of what is Jones County followed the tune of their own drummer. We never have cared much for an overreaching government in any form.
We sure as heck do not want to get lectured by someone such as you, Joe Biden. As our elected “leader,” we should want to follow you into the gates of hell. I doubt we could find a handful of people who would follow you into the Dollar General. We know it is not completely his fault, since powerbrokers ushering in America’s demise placed him in power so that the power could be wielded from behind smoke-filled rooms. What would have once seemed like a Tom Clancy novel is now reality.
When Biden does emerge, it is sad. While walking toward microphones to announce that being outside without a mask is fine, he wore a mask. When asked about it, he answered that he wouldn’t be putting it back on until he got inside. While fielding a couple questions, he abruptly cut off the queries, noting that he was about to get into a lot of trouble.
So it is clear we have no president, other than those pulling the strings of power. Why should we listen to him? We shouldn’t.
It should be pointed out that freedom-loving states such as Mississippi, Texas and Florida have been open for business. Let the people do what’s best for them. Don’t let mandates and government overreach rule every aspect of our life. When those states did make decisions best for their people, Biden was told to say those states have “Neanderthal thinking.” That was more than two months ago, and cases, hospitalizations and — most important — deaths continue to plummet.
The only reason freedom-loving states were labeled as Neanderthals was to show that the federal government — cradle-to-grave government dependence — is the answer. If states with conservative leaders succeed in their decisions, that is bad for the government-first, government-only political wing of this country.
So, Joe, we are about tired of you being masked in all situations, exuding an aura of American weakness. We are tired of watching you struggle to read a screen. We are tired of you wagging your finger telling us what we can and cannot do as free Americans.
Want to wear a mask on a Zoom call? Go ahead, Mr. President. But tell us we now have government “permission” to go outside without a mask? You can go to hell — or come down here and try to make us wear one.
