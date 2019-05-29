It is often said that Mississippi has four seasons — tornado, hurricane, football and summer.
While many of us groan at the notion of summer and pine for football season’s approach, we are now just about to enter the six-month run through hurricane season. Officially, hurricane season begins on Saturday and will end on Nov. 30.
By the grace of God, we have been spared this year’s tornado season — but don’t let your guard down as we pray for those in the Midwest being ravaged by tornadoes — and have been spared a devastating hurricane on our shores since 2005.
This, like every hurricane season, could be the big one — although we hope no hurricane season is the big one. It has been nearly 14 years since Hurricane Katrina, but the scars are still present — physical and emotional. With no hurricane of major consequence hitting the Gulf Coast region in more than a decade, it should give everyone pause, too. We are ripe for a hurricane. Overdue is more like it.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency provided tips as hurricane season approaches:
• Start an emergency savings account. Most experts recommend having a minimum of three to six months of living expenses in an emergency fund, if possible. These funds can be used to make disaster repairs, cover insurance deductibles or pay monthly bills if your income is interrupted by job loss. Keep some cash on hand, because if the power is out in your area, it is likely that credit card machines and ATMs will not work.
• Review insurance coverage to make sure you have the proper amount of coverage to repair or replace your home and belongings. Pay special attention to deductibles that apply to specific events, such as hurricanes, which can be a percentage of your home’s value.
• Secure critical documents. Take some time to make sure that critical documents are in a safe, secure place and could be taken in case of evacuation. Important documents include driver’s license, green card, passport; Social Security and tax information; titles, deeds, and registrations for property and vehicles owned; insurance policies; credit cards, bank and investment records; birth certificates, marriage certificates and wills. Invest in a water and fire-proof box or safe-deposit box to keep these records secure. You could also keep copies of them electronically on portable drives or make hard copies.
Be prudent, but don’t freak out. Mississippians for 200 years have been dealing with hurricanes, or the threat of them, every single year. We will deal with them again in the future. Keep those fingers crossed for another quiet hurricane season. Summers are much more pleasant that way.
