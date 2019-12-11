Three weeks and four days from today, some new faces will take over the Jones County Board of Supervisors, judges, constables, other elected county officials and the sheriff’s department.
It can’t come fast enough for the sheriff’s department.
From the day after the runoff election, Sheriff Alex Hodge has worked hard to make it difficult for his successor. We have reported on him giving equipment to other departments. The department’s county-funded website is defunct. The free Facebook page has been dismantled — sadly costing the residents of Jones County the pleasure of watching his TV show. Members of the department also have told us that they are now required to use their own cellphones.
It certainly appears that he has packed up and checked out, physically or not.
That should be a lesson for the next sheriff when his time has come to an end. We love the old saying, “Leave it better than you found it.” When Hodge took office for the first time in 2007, the Leader-Call still had corporate ownership. Before losing the runoff, Hodge claimed that the department was in shambles when he took office in 2008.
Hodge put in the work and made the department sparkle for his first and second terms. Somewhere in his third term, though, the sheriff went off the rails. His hubris overtook him. He bragged openly about his getting 70 percent of the vote in this election — then he found himself in the 40s. His three-week assault against this newspaper did not make his numbers move at all.
After losing, he threw a tantrum that he has not gotten over, and the department is worse for it.
It will be a long three-plus weeks until Berlin ascends to sheriff. That ascension cannot happen fast enough.
Note to new Sheriff Joe and all who follow: Berlin: When your term in office does come to an end, be an adult for the betterment of your community. Don’t pout and take away your toys.
