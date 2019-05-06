Were you among the throngs of people who descended on Hellfighters Saturday for the grand opening of motorcycle shop? Could you believe that in just about two years, that building was transformed from eyesore to a jewel on South Magnolia?
Richard Headrick and those in the Hellfighters ministry Mission at the Cross worked hard turning a dilapidated garment factory into a thriving business. The transformation mirrors that of the men who work tirelessly every day to turn their lives from an eyesore into a jewel.
Addiction is a cruel reality to many people in our community. Whether it be alcohol, gambling or getting caught up in the drug crisis of our generation — opioids — Mission at the Cross helps those who have hit rock bottom — much like that old garment factory — and build them back up.
Three years ago, those who bought a hamburger from PDI and gazed across South Magnolia Street saw that huge brick shell of what once was a thriving industry in Laurel. It was not pleasant to look at. Dark. Dank. Its best days had long since passed.
Then Headrick had an idea to transform it. The job took lots of money — but more than that, it took time — lots of time.
Like any great restoration project, it started from within. Remnants of the past life were removed by the truckload. Walls and ceilings were strengthened. Windows were replaced. Fresh paint was added. Then, when the building became sound and the foundation strong again, extras were added. Shrubs and trees were planted and that big, beautiful electronic billboard that towers over Interstate 59 declared Hellfighters open for business.
Oh, there were setbacks. Some things took longer to fix than others. But perseverance and hard work — forgetting what once was and seeing the future of what could be — took over and ruled the day. The beautiful former garment factory rose from the depths of being a forgotten eyesore into what it is today. The work has been astounding — and will need to continue every day.
The transformation is such a beautiful metaphor for life and those whose lives have been transformed much like that building. The hard work, battling every day and convincing themselves that just because the building had been forgotten and fallen into disrepair, there is always hope for a better day — a better life — if we don’t give up on it.
