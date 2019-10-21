You might have heard about the demise of newspapers. We love to quote Mark Twain when reading of his own death: “The report of my death was an exaggeration.”
In newspapers’ case, the larger-market papers are shrinking at alarming rates. There are massive challenges to the news-gathering world, most from the rise of the internet. In smaller markets, much like Jones County, local newspapers are flourishing and people are reading.
We have seen that in the already-tremendous outpouring of support from the community in our Salvation Army canned-food drive. By the caseload, food is being delivered to the Leader-Call office. We cannot say thank you enough and we urge even more of you to participate. The food drive will last until the end of this month, meaning there are nine days remaining.
While the weather still makes it feel like it is in late summer, think forward a couple months. It’s Thanksgiving and there is a chill in the air. Most among us will enjoy a feast fit for royalty. But others will not. They will rely on the love and support of organizations such as The Salvation Army.
Christmas will be here before we know it. The demand on the Salvation Army will be great again. Try the one percent game — for each dollar you spend on Christmas gifts, take one penny and put it toward The Salvation Army. Sounds like such a small sacrifice. Then take all of those collected pennies — they will add up — and either buy food or donate directly.
We will continue our steadfast support for this great organization, and we urge you to as well. You can start by helping us fill up the window — we want to keep publisher Jim Cegielski busy delivering food.
Don’t forget, everyone who donates gets a chance to win a Lance Bass autographed “Taste of Home Town” cookbook and a subscription to the LL-C.
