Inflation is ravaging the American economy. The Southern border might as well have a huge neon VACANCY sign shining over it. The Middle East is in crisis. Gas prices are spiking with seemingly no one in charge of fixing it.
So, it might not be the best time to add on to the misery of the Obiden Administration, but in a little more than two weeks, it will be the start of the six-month exercise in keeping fingers crossed for what is known as hurricane season.
Of course, it’s still about three months until the tropics really start flaring up, which makes for no better time to get prepared.
We have seen residents “panic buying” because of this gas crisis. We saw people doing the same thing last year when COVID erupted. We know that a substantial part of our population will panic-buy once a storm starts churning off the coast of Africa.
There is no better time than now to begin to get prepared.
• Go over your family plan for if and when a hurricane approaches. Learn the evacuation routes and have a chain of contact to let people know you are safe.
• Stock up now on non-perishables. Don’t go crazy and clear the shelves, but having a couple cases of bottled water and plenty of batteries handy will help greatly when others panic-buy.
• Store non-perishable food in anticipation of there being no power.
• Buy a generator. The stock is still flush, but it won’t be in case of a major storm.
Many other helpful tips can be found on the National Hurricane Center’s website. We urge everyone to get familiar with that site.
It might seem odd on a day such as today — dry conditions, warm sunshine — that we are on the cusp of hurricane season. But we are. Get prepared now. Then you won’t have to worry about fighting with the panic-buyers.
