Mississippi’s annual Second Amendment Tax Holiday began Friday and will conclude on Sunday. We imagine that law-abiding, U.S. Constitution-loving Mississippians will flock to gun stores and pawn shops to purchase firearms. They will not do it to form some sort of militia, but to further protect themselves from a world that is seemingly spinning out of control.
We have seen anarchists hijack legitimate social-justice causes. We have watched them torch businesses, loot stores, destroy property in a the twisted interpretation of “justice.” While we are in full support — always have been and always will be — of Americans’ rights to protest grievances, and we will never for one second condone destroying furniture stores, torching vehicles on car lots and calling for the death of all cops. It is not going to happen. Ever.
As flawed and imperfect as it is, the American system of justice is still the envy of the world. When cracks and holes in that system are found, they should be remedied. Destruction will never bring about those remedies.
The more violence is perpetrated in those large cities — many with few consequences to the destroyers (see Portland, Ore.) — the more likely that violence will trickle into smaller cities and towns in states all across America. Then more pressure will be put upon already overburdened law enforcement. Unless it is stopped, violence and destruction will continue to spiral out of control.
When that violence reaches your street or your neighborhood, and when violent mobs want to lay waste to whatever is in their path like a tornado, what are we to do?
We cannot believe that it is a coincidence that riots and looting en masse have not materialized in states such as Mississippi. The likelihood is that most Mississippians have firearms and will use those firearms to protect themselves and their families. It would be foolish to rely solely on law enforcement to combat threats. There are just not enough police to have that expectation.
Each of us should pray that the day never comes when we have to exercise those Second Amendment rights. But if that happens, if anarchists and rioters put you and your family in danger, it is your responsibility to act.
We can pray the violence never reaches Mississippi, but we have to be prepared. It is responsible to exercise our Constitutional rights to make every effort to prevent it from happening. Take advantage of this weekend’s tax holiday to express your beliefs in the guaranteed rights of being an American.
