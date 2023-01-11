The FDA recently gave approval for children as young as 12 to take weight-loss medication and, in some cases, recommends surgery to defeat the battle of the bulge. Let’s pump the brakes for a few minutes, please.
There is no secret to weight loss, whether one is 8 or 80. The formula is pretty simple, really — drink lots of water, exercise, eat less and stay away from fast food and processed food. See, how easy is that?
So why are so many Americans fat? Because it is not the formula that they cannot follow, but adhering to that formula. We don’t exercise nearly enough. We eat too much crap, with the proof being to drive past McDonald’s at noon on any given weekday. Nothing McDonald’s serves has any health value at all, but it is cheap and convenient and so loaded with sugar and salt, it appeals to the internal cravings. McDonald’s is not alone, but seemingly has the longest drive-thru lines on a daily basis.
What places such as McDonald’s also offer is convenience. Cooking a full meal with fresh ingredients is not only expensive, it is time -consuming. And, let’s face it, a 13-year-old who would choose a beet salad over a McDouble and large fries is an absolute anomaly in our society. But so is exercise.
Those of a certain age — likely most reading this newspaper — can remember childhoods spent outside, running around with friends, playing tag and keep-away. Modern computer technology used as a baby-sitting device did not exist. Children were astronomically less sedentary than they are today. Add to that for months children were commanded to stay at home and not interact with anyone because of COVID and, well, it should be no surprise that our children are fat.
Medicating them and the prospect of possible surgery, though, is not the answer. What are the side effects? How will this affect a child’s heart? Will another pill help or hurt in the long run? There is no secret that Americans are terribly over-medicated already. Do we really want to walk down this path with our kids?
If your kid is fat, be a parent and help him or her on the road to health. Get them outside, walk the dog, refuse to allow their tantrums to play more “Fortnite” dissuade a nice walk. Learn to meal prep, with healthy options and occasional treats.
It sounds so easy, but anyone and everyone who has battled weight knows there is nothing easy about it. Anyone who has tried to quit drinking or smoking knows the answer to being successful faces the same dilemma — following through.
There is no easy fix to weight loss, no matter what the FDA or some drug company might tell you. The formula is simple and worth repeating:
• Drink copious amounts of water
• Eat less and eat healthier
What is missing from that formula? Another pill for our children to take. There is no easy way out, so let’s stop pretending there is.
