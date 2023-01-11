The FDA recently gave approval for children as young as 12 to take weight-loss medication and, in some cases, recommends surgery to defeat the battle of the bulge. Let’s pump the brakes for a few minutes, please.

There is no secret to weight loss, whether one is 8 or 80. The formula is pretty simple, really — drink lots of water, exercise, eat less and stay away from fast food and processed food. See, how easy is that? 

