In the history of our ownership of the Leader-Call, we never have played movie reviewer. But sometimes the topic of a movie is so important, it’s worthy of space in this newspaper. Editor’s note: We have not seen the movie, only watched the trailer. It is not showing in Laurel, but is showing at the Grand in Hattiesburg.
“No Safe Spaces” tackles one of the greatest challenges for the future and soul of this country — the limiting of free speech through threats and retributions.
Co-creator and director Adam Carolla, who has one of the most downloaded podcasts on the internet, said in the trailer, “You should be able to share ideas without being in danger of losing your job or being shut down.” He followed that up with, “The only way we separate the good ideas from the bad ideas is to say anything we want about them.”
In recent weeks, the Democrats have cozied up to the U.S. Constitution in their efforts to overthrow President Donald Trump. They have waxed poetic about its sacred importance for our future. They shed tears in their defense of this document and the Founding Fathers’ efforts to form a Republic. How ironic that they fawn today over the same Founding Fathers that on any other day they want to erase from history. Racist slave-holders, all of them!
In the Constitution’s Bill of Rights, the Founding Fathers thought so much of allowing the free expression of thoughts and ideas that they made it second, just behind not allowing a government to dictate religion. The free expression of ideas trumps every other of our guaranteed constitutional rights to live in this country.
The erosion of the free expression, especially among our millennials who gravitate heavily to the Democrat party, is gaining steam. Watch and see what happens if a member of the Trump team tries to speak in California? The student newspaper at Northwestern University, with one of the finest journalism schools in the country, will not write anything that might be seen as controversial for fear of offending fellow students. Kevin Hart, one of the funniest men alive, lost his hosting gig for The Oscars because of jokes he made as part of trying to make a living.
Either we get a handle on this attack on the free expression, or we prepare to lose everything that we hold so sacred. The world is tough. Things are difficult. You fight through it. It has made America a beacon for nearly 250 years. If we want to keep it going, it’s time to bow our backs and say ENOUGH!
