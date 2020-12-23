Two or three times most years, we don’t print a newspaper on our regular schedule. We always give readers plenty of notice … and yet we’re always inundated with phone inquiries about why subscribers didn’t receive a paper. It’s flattering that our dedicated readers want their paper.
But at the same time, it’s frustrating that the message isn’t seen by so many people, no matter how many times or how big it’s published.
There’s a theory that online readers don’t read beyond the headlines, and that rings true every time we post a story on Facebook. Inevitably, people will start posting questions about the story that are answered in the first two or three lines, if they would take a minute to read it.
But when you fans of the printed product call about not getting your paper, it shoots down another theory that we have about you being better informed than the majority of people because you do read beyond the headlines.
So, the headline on this editorial is there so, we hope, people in the “headline-only” and “fine-print” camps see this preemptive no-print strike.
Thousands of readers don’t call because they did see the message, but you hundred or so who don’t see it sure do make life rough on the folks answering our phones! We appreciate all of you. But come Monday, we’re going to appreciate the “fine-print” folks a lot more.
We wish all of our advertisers and readers a Merry Christmas. The plan is for our employees and our print shop’s workers to get to spend time with their family on Christmas Day. That’s why there won’t be a paper the day after. The schedule will be repeated next week for the New Year’s holiday. Starting Jan. 5, we will be back to our usual schedule.
As usual, if there is breaking news, we will bring it to you through our Facebook page and/or our website, www.leader-call.com. We’re always on call, but even more important, our law enforcement, firefighters and other first-responders are on call. Please remember them over the holiday season, especially the volunteers, because it seems their jobs get even more difficult during times that others are getting to be with their families.
A special thanks from all of us at the Leader-Call to all of you on the front lines.
Merry Christmas!
