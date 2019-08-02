Sheriff Alex Hodge spoke with a stenographer from a free weekly shopper/advertiser earlier this week, and he took down the words of the county’s top law enforcement official/lay preacher and businessman as if they were spoken from the mountaintop: “We treat everybody equally, we treat everybody fair … I’m not going to give anybody special treatment.”
Well, we know different. We are 100 percent positive that one local businessman did not get subjected to the same treatment as most other drunk drivers. It’s irrefutable. It’s a fact. We just haven’t outed him because: 1.) There is no documentation to support the claim since his charge doesn’t exist in the eyes of the law and 2.) He’s not the culprit in this case … the one who let him get away with it is. Almost anyone will take a break if someone will give it to him.
The biggest problem we have with the special treatment of this individual in September 2015 is that it’s the one we know about, without doubt. So if there’s one we know about, there are very likely more. A lot more. Once the door is open to making backroom deals for a privileged few, it’s just about impossible to close.
Hodge believes he’s entitled to special treatment, too. One need only read a memo that was filed this week in the civil case of Col. David and Mary Ellen Senne vs. Alex Hodge to see that.
Judge Dal Williamson’s court administrator sent an email to the attorneys in the case with possible dates for the next hearing. In the note, she answered a question that Hodge’s attorney apparently asked the judge, writing that Williamson “was not inclined to handle this matter in chambers and that this litigation should be addressed in open court like all other civil matters brought before the Court.”
Hmmmm … What possible legal grounds could Hodge have for wanting to have these hearings behind closed doors? Is he trying to protect the identity and medical conditions of the dogs?
The explanation is simple: He’s in a heated political race and he sees that the case isn’t going well for him, with words like “unconstitutional” and “troubling aspects” in the judge’s most recent ruling. Hodge is simply trying to protect his political career and he wants special treatment to try to do just that.
Meanwhile, an 8-year-old girl testified in open court earlier this week about sexual battery and molestation — some of the most sensitive stuff imaginable for a youngster — and she had to do it. So do the others who go to trial.
But this grown man, who is supposed to be a tough lawman and supposedly offers no special treatment, wants to be shielded from the possibility of an unfavorable ruling. Wow. Hypocrisy abounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.