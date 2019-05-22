Turn on any television station or check the mail and you likely will be inundated with “Happy Memorial Day” sales. While we are all in favor of commerce and do love to get good deals, the messaging around that is terribly flawed.
It is similarly flawed when people on Monday will wish each other a “Happy” Memorial Day.
There is nothing happy about Memorial Day. In contrast, in the true sense of the day, Memorial Day is a time of reflection to honor the servicemen and women who have given their lives in defense of this country. It’s the millions of Americans sons and daughters, mothers and fathers who are buried at Vicksburg, Arlington, Normandy and in military cemeteries across the globe who deserve our solemn reverence.
Of course, most will use the day as a respite from work — well, some of you — replete with barbecues and music. Nothing wrong with that, as long as for at least a second you consider why you have the day off in the first place.
And, please, don’t confuse Memorial Day with Veterans Day. The November holiday honors all veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces, while Memorial Day honors those who never made it home. There is a big difference. Don’t think so? Ask a veteran.
From the birth of this country, well over a million Americans have paid the ultimate price in defense of the freedom that separates us from so many others. Once per year, we honor them.
Our goal is not to sound preachy, but to educate the masses on Memorial Day and what the true meaning of that day is. Of course, we all know the true meaning of Christmas, too, but how many celebrate Christmas for that reason? Not enough.
We join in honoring America’s war dead. Our nation has survived and thrived thanks in part to those who have laid down their lives to keep the dream of America alive. We marvel at their courage. We mourn for their families.
We will always remember.
