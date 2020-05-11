Imagine it was 2016 in the heat of the presidential election. A former staffer for candidate Donald Trump alleged that years ago, he had forced her up against a wall and sexually assaulted her. Imagine the TV news coverage. Getting the victim — and likely her attorney — on every show on every network would be a blood sport of media outlets outdoing each other talk to her. COVID-19 would be shipped to the back-burner as fast as a producer could change the graphics. It would be the biggest story of the year.
And where would the accuser go first? 60 Minutes.
Thirty years ago, the scariest five words a public figure could hear were, “60 Minutes on Line 2.” Reporters and producers on that show were known for digging deep, exposing corruption and corrupt politicians and asking the tough questions. Their time spot on Sunday evening brought with it a huge nati0nal audience. Their reportage shifted the narrative.
Yet here is 60 Minutes, more than a month after these allegations were brought, and all we hear are crickets. Among 60 Minutes’ recent exposes included “Inside the Japanese art of Kabuki” and “Build Yourself Firearms.”
Because the allegations are against Joe Biden — the best hope to take down “The Orange Man” — the national media has remained silent, hoping these allegations just go away.
We long ago lost faith in the likes of NBC, CBS, ABC, CNN, MSNBC, The New York Times, et al. Their reporting is little more than Democrat propaganda. The hypocrisy is sickening, whether it be Tara Reade or revelations about what lengths the government went through to overthrow Donald Trump. There is little coverage of either, because the same media that is supposed to be a watchdog has become a complicit cog in the Democratic Party.
We are certain the Democrats and their media allies wish the Russia revelations would go away soon, too. Readers of this newspaper can read more on that in Saturday’s Jim Cegielski column for his thoughts. Honest media keeps all public officials honest.
The dishonesty in the mainstream media now dwarfs the dishonesty of every public official.
