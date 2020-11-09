For nearly four years, Donald Trump supporters have been beaten over the head with negative news. From the second he legitimately defeated the loathsome Hillary Clinton — and for a long time before that — we were told he stole the election. Rabid Democrats on Inauguration Day were hysterically chanting “Impeach 45!” And he had not served one day.
He was called an agent of Russia who used the Kremlin to, gasp, steal an election from the rightful owner of the White House — another Clinton. He was called a racist more times than anyone can count. He was called a homophobe, xenophobe and more “isms” than in a science class.
His supporters were decried for four years, labeled with those same monikers and called “deplorable.” Good, honest Americans of all backgrounds were lumped into a category of “hate” because those people voted for a candidate they hated. Those same people were intimidated and threatened constantly with violence for doing such horrible things as wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat. Even that four-word phrase was said to be a dog whistle to the Ku Klux Klan. For all the pushback and negativity, history will show all he wanted was for everyone to succeed.
He was impeached over a phone call that, if we had an honest national Fourth Estate, likely would have revealed vast corruption by the candidate who was “not Trump.” Impeachment is the political equivalent of the death penalty. It would be as if an innocently charged petty criminal was sentenced to the electric chair. His impeachment was only so those so filled with hatred for him could say for eternity, “He was impeached.”
He was the subject of two years of a special counsel investigation that looked through every aspect of his life and that of his administration, yet they came back with little more than a few unenforceable indictments and a couple low-level jail terms. As for the man who colluded with the Russians to steal the 2016 election? Nothing. Nada. Zero. He did nothing wrong.
And now, as it appears more and more likely as if Joe Biden will be the next president, calls are for all Trump supporters to forget everything over the past four years to “give each other a chance and to listen to each other again.” The Platitude President-elect, who literally blamed Trump for murdering 220,000 people (COVID-19), now wants instant healing and a collective memory as shoddy as his own.
Most Americans are not as mentally weak as the Platitude President-elect. Memories are long. The last four years will not be forgotten. Ever.
