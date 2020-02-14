These days, we are enjoying a good relationship with our local and area law enforcement agencies. That’s always a plus — for them, for us and for our readers.
Those relationships can be fickle because both the media and the police can be protective and territorial. Usually, disagreements can be settled with communication and time. No one wins when either side holds a grudge like a junior-high schoolgirl.
Things work best when we stay in our own lanes — we report the news, they do the police work. The only exception would be if we refused to report their news, then by all means, the law enforcement agency should report it. And if a law enforcement agency refuses to handle a case, then by all means, contact the media to get involved.
Both of us should get the opportunity to do our respective jobs first, though.
Early this week, we started receiving information about off-duty Laurel police officer Skyler Prunera, who punched a minor and injured him. It’s good for us to be on notice about what’s going on so we can serve as a watchdog. But law enforcement should have a chance to do their jobs without people assuming they won’t because one of their own is involved. Come to us if it is “swept under the rug,” not because you think it may be covered up.
It’s not fair to ruin anyone’s reputation with half a story. And before critics say that’s what we do, the crime stories we report have been investigated and the officer had enough information to warrant a charge and/or arrest.
As with most incidents, this story has three sides — the one who hits, the one who gets hit and the truth. Each side’s supporters are swayed by allegiance, not facts. We are not automatically on the side of the police. We try to gather as much information as we can … and in this one, there’s been plenty from official and unofficial sources.
Sgt. J.D. Carter of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department — who has never worked with and didn’t know Prunera — handled it with no interference from his superiors, many of whom did work with Prunera until just a few weeks ago.
The conclusion by District Attorney Tony Buckley: Pass it down to justice court as a simple assault case. “If no weapon is used then there must be extensive indifference to the value of human life shown and serious bodily injury (such as) mutilation or disfigurement.”
We agree with the decision. Both sides were drinking, and when that’s the case, it’s difficult to determine who was right and who was wrong, prosecutors will tell you. Sources say that a pregnant woman was pushed or fell, and Prunera punched the 16-year-old boy he believed to be the culprit. Reports are it was one punch, but the boy wound up with facial fractures.
The same standard applies for an off-duty officer as for a civilian. Officers are held up to a different standard in the eyes of society and by their departments, as they should be. Prunera reportedly had a similar charge dismissed in another county a couple of years ago for defending his younger brother.
While it’s understandable to hit someone in cases like these, officers need to be smart enough to keep themselves out of these situations. On the other hand, if teenagers are going to drink with the grownups, they need to understand that there may be some adult consequences. Neither side can have it both ways.
