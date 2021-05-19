And, voila, just like that, it is over.
Take off your masks. Live free. Enjoy life. As long as you are vaccinated — we won’t ask — go ahead and be free, Americans. The government has decided that now, COVID-19 is pretty much dead ... for now.
There will be more. Don’t you worry about that. Getting Americans masked so easily has only whet the appetites of those in power. What started as two weeks to slow the curve turned into one of the worst man-made disasters in history. It became a political power grab disguised as a health emergency.
Now that the ease in which Americans will comply with government has been seen, we have to believe more masks — and tests of obedience — are on the way. Chapter COVID-19 is over, but there will be some other disease, some other scare tactics to drive us into compliance while allowing “leaders” to rob the treasury.
Just two weeks ago, we watched the president walk out by himself wearing a mask to tell us we could take off our masks outdoors. Indoors, he said, was a different animal. Two weeks later, go ahead, all safe now. Around the same time, his vice president was outdoors and wearing a mask when she kissed her masked husband goodbye. Keep in mind, all of them are vaccinated — and vacuous, as are their followers, who seem to take some twisted patriotic pride in kissing their liberties goodbye, too.
Maybe it is just a coincidence that illegal immigrants are flooding our Southern border, gas prices are skyrocketing, the Middle East is on fire and the president stares blankly into a teleprompter all at the same time. If only there was something to take the peoples’ eyes off the disaster that is this presidency ...
Have the CDC give the all clear. The chapter of the soap opera that has become the United States of America has run its course. Like any great soap opera, the plot lines thicken day after day to lure in the audience. And when it has run its course, the plot ends. Very little resolution will come from it. On to the next drama, the next plot line.
Our government sowed the seeds of fear deep into our psyche and, while doing it, further stripped us of a bit of our freedom. They have seen how easy we comply, how believing — dare we say naive — the American people are of our government when those in power have done nothing to earn our trust.
Maybe, just maybe, the next time our government oversteps its bounds so egregiously as it has done this past year, we will remember — and we will push back. Make no mistake, government will never stop pushing to get the people under its control. The only way to avoid that is to dig in, ante up and push back with everything you have. Or be comfortable with the notion that you will be masked again — then blindfolded and robbed, too.
