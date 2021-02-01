We are encouraged to hear that there hasn’t been much backlash from people who are worried about the possibility of the medical marijuana industry setting up shop in Jones County.
In December, we ran a story that more than a dozen established, out-of-state companies had made inquiries about finding suitable warehouse space and such here. Several days later, Ross Tucker, who is executive director of the Jones County Economic Development Authority, said the only feedback he heard was from people who were trying to find out if their property fit the needs of the prospectors.
Mississippi’s law that passed last November — which wasn’t set up in a way that allows the state the most benefit — showed that people in our state have grown up a bit since the days of Prohibition. Most know of someone who has been helped by its healing properties and all know how devastating opiates have been and realize this is a safer alternative. It’s unfortunate that the people had to circumvent the legislative process in order to put the issue to vote. The fact that Initiative 65 made it to the ballot was a middle finger to elected officials who kept taking the marijuana issue and — forgive the pun — passing it on.
For lawmakers, pragmatism is preferred over moral platitudes. (Then again, old-timers will tell you that the lawmen and legislators who were most vocal in keeping out alcohol were only concerned about it cutting into their profits, not the degradation of society.) If they had followed the will of the people on the medical-marijuana issue, the state would get more of a direct benefit, as it does as the distributor of liquor.
But as Tucker pointed out, the state and communities that get the new facilities will benefit from property taxes, utilities rates that are higher than for normal use, good-paying jobs and all of the indirect benefits that come with that.
Our law is patterned after the one that passed in fellow Red State Oklahoma — now jokingly being referred to as “Toke-lahoma.” One part of the bill there that we wish was incorporated in ours says that anyone starting a medical-marijuana business there has to have been a resident for a minimum of three years.
That stipulation would assure us that our residents would be the big beneficiaries. Our law only came about because of the lack of foresight in our leaders, so it’s no surprise that we missed that, too. Because of that, it’s likely that a company from California or Colorado will get a foothold on the industry here. It’s OK, we’ll still benefit. But it’s frustrating because it could have been better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.