The Capital of Country Music was rocked by an apparent “lone wolf” terrorist on Christmas morning. Since then, news reports have surfaced with a few facts and a lot of speculation. That’s the m.o. these days. There’s time to fill on all these networks, so pundits with enough letters beside their names to qualify as “experts” pop up on the screen, explain the routine steps of an investigation, offer a simple theory, then hawk their latest book.
That would be harmless enough. But in the age of social media, it’s tearing our country apart. Here’s how:
Willie Wannabe watches the news of the Nashville bombing all day. He thinks about it. He surfs the Internet. He thinks some more. He looks at some “alternate” news sources. Next thing you know, ol’ Willie has his own theory. Willie puts together words pretty well and he has an ability to make a series of non-sequiturs appear connected. That leads to some half-baked ideas that half-baked people buy into. A lot of people like him “gather” on social media. They believe Willie’s theory is plausible, so they share it between bites of fruitcake and swigs of eggnog … And in hours, millions of people are reading something that “the lamestream media doesn’t want you to know.”
That sequence of events has happened countless times over the years. There have always been conspiracy theorists and there always will be. Social media has given them the means to spread their theories, and their population is growing, too. And it’s not just the “tin-foil hat, black helicopters over the backyard crowd” any more. No, some level-headed people are starting to buy into some conspiracies, too. Our country is ripe for them because of the irresponsibility our mainstream media has displayed over the last year. They are no longer trustworthy gate-keepers of truth. Most don’t even make a cursory attempt to present both sides of an issue.
They are so blatant with their bias and the agenda-driven drivel they report, it invites suspicion, no matter if the story is about a political speech, COVID-19 numbers or a bombing in a treasured tourist town. That’s why conspiracies flourish in this climate. It’s up to us to stop them. To paraphrase Smokey Bear, “Only you can prevent the spread of lies.”
Pray for the people of downtown Nashville. They’ve been hit hard this year, with a tornado, over-restrictive pandemic policies and now a terrorist who obviously wanted to hurt property, not people.
Then change the channel and watch Andy Griffith. Or better yet, watch reruns of “Home Town.” You’ll be better for it. So will the country.
