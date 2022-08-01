An important piece of news was overshadowed by the bombshell that Beat 5 Supervisor dropped on his colleagues, threatening a lawsuit if he didn’t get an equal share of COVID relief money.
Supervisors are planning to use their money for roadwork, and this news has to do with roadwork, and it actually affects a lot more people and is way bigger than the $5 million at issue with the board. Early in that meeting, Chief Administrative Officer Danielle Ashley announced that there had been a meeting with Mississippi Department of Transportation officials, and the 16th Avenue project “is happening.”
That’s right, folks. As predicted, the project to place a raised median to divide Laurel’s busiest stretch of highway, from Interstate 59 to Audubon Drive — 3.5 miles of the Free State’s busiest businesses — is a go.
MDOT officials say the traffic-accident data dictates that the changes be made, so there’s no need for discussion. The order comes from the federal level, so state and district officials won’t dare fight for their constituents ... not if it means pushing themselves away from the trough of federal funds (which also comes from their constituents, a fact they conveniently forget when they’re talking about “federal funds,” as if that’s just a gift from the heavens). No wonder Southern District Transportation Commissioner Tom King was a no-show for that meeting, too, sending his non-elected engineer instead.
This issue was important enough to locals that 75 of them showed up at a public meeting to protest the project — on a night that Ole Miss was playing in the College World Series. Most of the speakers and attendees were business owners.
Not a single one was in favor of it.
A lot of thoughtful points were made about the problems the project will create. We won’t go over all of those again.
But we will ask these simple questions of our federal government instead: If the people you are supposed to be helping don’t want something — and they’re the ones paying the bills and their livelihoods are likely to suffer because of your project — why doesn’t their voice matter? Couldn’t the estimated $25 million that this project will cost be put to better use — for something that the people who use it and pay for it actually want and need?
It’s mind-boggling how the people in positions of power in this administration operate.
Then again, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was celebrated when he took family leave to spend time with his newborn twins and husband (wonder which one breastfed them?) while the country’s transportation system, from airlines to highways, collapsed from coast to coast. He was called courageous and wonderful to put his infants ahead of the country’s problems ... by the people in the same party who, a few months later, sound as if civilization is coming to an end because they no longer have carte blanche to kill babies.
We truly are living in unsettling times. God, help us.
