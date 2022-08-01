An important piece of news was overshadowed by the bombshell that Beat 5 Supervisor dropped on his colleagues, threatening a lawsuit if he didn’t get an equal share of COVID relief money.

Supervisors are planning to use their money for roadwork, and this news has to do with roadwork, and it actually affects a lot more people and is way bigger than the $5 million at issue with the board. Early in that meeting, Chief Administrative Officer Danielle Ashley announced that there had been a meeting with Mississippi Department of Transportation officials, and the 16th Avenue project “is happening.”

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.