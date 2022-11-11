On Election Night 2020, incumbent President Donald Trump was leading big in many swing states when most voters went to bed. When they woke up, the numbers had shifted drastically — so drastically that many could not even fathom it happening. After four years of a constant drumbeat that Donald Trump had stolen the 2016 election, the roles were now reversed, with millions — not all raging right-wing lunatics — coming to the same conclusion.
To this day, many of those millions still cannot believe that a senile, near-octogenarian who campaigned from his basement and couldn’t attract enough people to fill a high school classroom for a rally actually won the election. Millions still cannot believe it — and never will — which led to the incredibly tiresome moniker of “election denier.” Through changed voting laws due to COVID and many safeguards — Voter ID and signature verification the two biggest — being dismissed, it opened the door to rampant corruption.
From a game of competitive trivia to baseball to politics, if one side can find a way to massage the system, it will take advantage. Period. There is no political ideology that will stop that. It is human nature to want to win at any cost.
While the vast majority of Republicans still believe there were rampant shenanigans in 2020, they gritted their teeth and accepted it — or at least tacitly. Seeing the damage Biden and his administration has caused this country reinforces the notion that he couldn’t have won on the up-and-up, but the milk had long been spilled, the American people could right their wrong in the 2022 midterms.
Of course, we have seen that the prognostications did not come to fruition. The Red Wave was more of a trickle and, for the most part, the calls of rampant corruption have not been brought to the forefront. Except in two states that are sullying again the belief in a free and fair election.
As of this writing, we still have no idea which party will control Congress. It is likely the House will go to the Republicans and the Senate will either be a tie or the GOP by one seat. Why don’t we know? Blame Arizona and Nevada. Those are the only two states that are not even close to figuring out who won key races that will shape the next two years in Washington. It doesn’t appear that Arizona is anywhere close to finding a winner, and problems from running out of ink to voting machines that don’t work to “finding more ballots” continues to plague those states.
The 2020 Census reported that Arizona has about 7 million residents, while Nevada has about 3 million — slightly more than Mississippi. Yet states such as Texas (29 million), Florida (21 million) and New York (20 million) with vastly larger populations had no problem with their vote tallies. By the end of Election Night, in 48 states, we had a clear picture of who won and who lost. Arizona and Nevada are turning the election system into a laughing stock.
So, how to fix it? There has been talk of federalizing elections since each state runs its own election, but that would be disastrous. Everything the federal government touches comes out the other side worse. Conservative radio and TV host Sean Hannity has been pushing a plan to make Election Day a federal holiday so there is no excuse not to vote in person. That has merit, but there are many, many businesses that make people work on federal holidays, so that likely would not work.
How about Election Weekend? Open the polls starting on Saturday before election day from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and then on Sunday. On Monday, expand those hours to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The final day of voting would be Tuesday. If Americans cannot find a small window to vote over four days, that is on them. Return to absentee balloting only with a valid excuse — serving in the military, working out of town or being on vacation, in school in a different state, etc. Ditch drop-boxes forever. Immediately halt sending ballots to everyone and anyone whether requested or not. Remember, the natural human instinct is to cheat, so why make it easier to do so? Require an identification card no matter who is voting. Virtually nothing can be done in 2022 without some sort of identification, so why should voting be any different?
Since about 2000, when Al Gore and George W. Bush battled it out in Florida with the infamous hanging chads, faith and trust in the election system has waned — on both sides of the political spectrum. Hillary Clinton said Trump stole the 2016 election. Trump said Biden stole the 2020 election. And while there are no mass calls in this election of fraud and theft, watching Arizona and Nevada most certainly will not calm those fears of corruption. It might be sheer incompetence on the part of those two states, but how many people will actually believe that? Instead of trying to earn back the trust of the people, Nevada and Arizona are doing the exact opposite.
One would think that after the calls of theft and corruption in the previous two presidential elections, states would have figured this whole thing out by now. Apparently not. And when the final tallies from those two states — no matter who is declared the winner — will the people trust those outcomes? Without trust, a society cannot function, and those two states are doing everything possible to destroy trust in the most important function of the citizenry — voting. It is disgraceful.
