Arizona

Ballots are counted in Arizona. (NPR)

 Matt York

On Election Night 2020, incumbent President Donald Trump was leading big in many swing states when most voters went to bed. When they woke up, the numbers had shifted drastically — so drastically that many could not even fathom it happening. After four years of a constant drumbeat that Donald Trump had stolen the 2016 election, the roles were now reversed, with millions — not all raging right-wing lunatics — coming to the same conclusion.

To this day, many of those millions still cannot believe that a senile, near-octogenarian who campaigned from his basement and couldn’t attract enough people to fill a high school classroom for a rally actually won the election. Millions still cannot believe it — and never will — which led to the incredibly tiresome moniker of “election denier.” Through changed voting laws due to COVID and many safeguards — Voter ID and signature verification the two biggest — being dismissed, it opened the door to rampant corruption.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.