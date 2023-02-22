The community is abuzz about county elections. Since they’re only every four years, a refresher course may be in order, especially with the decline of the teaching of civics in public schools (to match the decline of civility in what passes for the public square on social media).
The party primaries are Aug. 8. That’s when Republicans run against Republicans, and Democrats run against Democrats — the latter of which will be lonely tables in Jones County polling places since only three of the 47 candidates in 18 local races are running on that ticket.
In races with more than two candidates that sees no candidate receive 50 percent plus one vote in the primary, there will be a runoff between the top two finishers to determine that party’s nominee. Those nominees and those who qualified as Independents will then face off in the Nov. 7 general election. There is no runoff there. The one who gets the most votes wins the office.
With the influx of Independent candidates, there will be four candidates in the race for sheriff and circuit clerk. That means someone can, in theory, win either of those six-figure-salary jobs with a little more than 25 percent of the vote.
That possibility has plenty of people talking about whether that’s right or not. Some have asked how that’s possible and if the system has somehow changed. It hasn’t. The only thing that’s new is the realization that an Independent can win after Sheriff Joe Berlin did so running without any party affiliation four years ago.
It seems that he started a trend that is almost as revolutionary as the Republican “red wave” that swept the Free State 10 years ago. Berlin and two other challengers — predecessor Alex Hodge and Kenny Rogers — are running as Independents, while Macon Davis and Michael Reaves are running as Republicans. Most of the other county offices have Independent candidates, too.
We like the trend. The old “vote for the person not the party” mantra is more applicable on local ballots than in state and national elections. Voters should look past party affiliations to make decisions. That’s why we believe open primaries would be better for the people. That would take power away from the parties, though, and since the parties are in power, that’s yet another obstacle that would be hard to hurdle.
