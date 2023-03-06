It seems like just yesterday when Ben and Erin Napier’s pilot episode of HGTV’s “Home Town” aired. In the years since that premiere episode, “Home Town” has eclipsed even the wildest dreams.
On Sunday, Laurel and Jones County has the chance to come out and give another “thank you” to the show that put Laurel on the international map. In celebration of the Season 6 finale, a watch party is scheduled to take place outside of the Laurel Mercantile at Front and Oak streets. The event will begin at 5 p.m. on the lawn next to the Laurel Mercantile. Re-run episodes will be shown leading to the season finale at 7 p.m.
