THUMBS UP: To Fox News’ Tucker Carlson for providing the most thought-provoking analysis of the world.
THUMBS DOWN: To those who do not pick up after their dog. It shows your character.
In these times of hustle and bustle, modern technology and a feeling that memories of yesteryear are fleeting, take a stroll down South Magnolia Street Saturday for the 12th annual PDI Reunion. The event, now in its 12th year, is a celebration of the iconic Laurel eatery and will feature classic cars, live music and fireworks.
Hundreds of Laurelites have memories of congregating at PDI in their care-free youthful days, which included a drag race or two, and the eatery has often been compared to “Mel’s Diner” from the film “American Graffitti.” The Magnolia Cruisers’ Car Show, which benefits Make-A-Wish Mississippi, and a truck and jeep show, which benefits Mission at the Cross, will be two of the big attractions. Registration for both begins at 2 p.m. The block party begins at 5 p.m.
Across the street from PDI, the third annual “Richard Headrick Memorial Ride” will begin with registration at noon at Hellfighters USA, and riding at 2 p.m.
South of Laurel, Landrum’s Country will be hosting its fall festival beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m. The Corner Post, just down the road from Landrum’s, will have its grand opening on Saturday and we cannot forget Hunters Edge in Ellisville will have its 10th anniversary sale also starting Saturday.
Whew, it’s going to be one busy weekend.
