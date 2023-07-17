Last week was pretty amazing for people in the Free State. It was a $90 million week, to put a number on it.

State and local officials gathered in the heat just outside of Ellisville to break ground on Cold Link Logistics, a 200,000-square-foot cold-storage warehouse that will create 84 new jobs directly and 30 more indirectly at Whitestone Transportation in Moselle, all with wages that are well over average. The project is a $64 million investment here, economic development officials said — and the owners were already talking expansion at the ceremony!

