Last week was pretty amazing for people in the Free State. It was a $90 million week, to put a number on it.
State and local officials gathered in the heat just outside of Ellisville to break ground on Cold Link Logistics, a 200,000-square-foot cold-storage warehouse that will create 84 new jobs directly and 30 more indirectly at Whitestone Transportation in Moselle, all with wages that are well over average. The project is a $64 million investment here, economic development officials said — and the owners were already talking expansion at the ceremony!
The trip to and from those new jobs may be a little smoother for Laurel residents — eventually — thanks to a federal grant of almost $25 million that will be used to reconstruct some of the primary thoroughfares here. It was refreshing to see a federal agency reward a city that has actually been working hard to help itself instead of sitting back, screaming “racism!” then putting a hand out.
Mayor Johnny Magee and the City Council have for years now been scraping and scratching to repair our roads and replace the pipes that run under them. It’s a slow, painful process that’s unpopular — and, yes, expensive — when done the right way. We’re fortunate that they’ve stayed focused and kept applying for the U.S. Department of Transportation grant. The third time was the charm, when they landed the $25 million that will be a tremendous boost when it comes to rebuilding our roadways.
The announcement of the grant award also made it a little clearer why the mayor and council weren’t too eager to join in the fight against USDOT’s decision to construct a median along 16th Avenue.
It’s a reminder that the one who has the purse has the power. But we’re just proud to see the purse being opened for people who are working hard and trying to do the right thing instead of rewarding deadbeat hustlers who point the finger at anyone but themselves. That’s encouraging. Let’s hope it’s contagious across the country.
