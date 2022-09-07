THUMBS UP: To 96 1/2-year-old subscriber Grace Blackledge. We love you too, Mrs. Blackledge.
THUMBS DOWN: To the call for state and federal funds to fix Jackson’s failing water system and leadership, while residents and leaders in cities like Laurel paid the price for upkeep on their own. It’s a lot like the student-loan bailout — those who are irresponsible get rewarded.
As you walk or drive around Laurel in the next few days, especially if cruising through downtown, and marvel at the number of people, you are not alone. To the throngs of visitors making their way to our city for the first time — or so many repeat visitors — it wasn’t always like this.
Just 10 years ago, seeing people walking through downtown would be enough to turn a head. A few eateries existed and a couple stores, but they closed early. By early evening, everything came to a screeching halt. Silence fell over downtown.
Yet once per year, downtown would be slam-packed with people. The first Saturday of each October in Laurel is known as Loblolly, the biggest street festival the city hosts every year. Vendors selling everything from corn dogs to custom woodwork clog the downtown streets. Never, though, had every single vendor spot been scooped up.
That changed this week when Laurel Main Street, the organization that spearheads downtown events each year, announced that every vendor spot had been taken — almost a month from the festival.
The Loblolly Festival is named in honor of the loblolly pine tree, commonly referred to as Southern Yellow Pine, that made Laurel famous as the Yellow Pine Capital of the World. The festival features live music all day, vendors and businesses open.
An average Saturday draws throngs of people to downtown, but add in the biggest festival of the year and, we hope, a nice early-autumn burst of cool weather and downtown on that day, Saturday, Oct. 1, will be a sight to behold.
To Laurel Main Street, another outstanding job from a group every other Main Street group in America should emulate. Well done.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.