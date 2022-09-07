THUMBS UP: To 96 1/2-year-old subscriber Grace Blackledge. We love you too, Mrs. Blackledge.

THUMBS DOWN: To the call for state and federal funds to fix Jackson’s failing water system and leadership, while residents and leaders in cities like Laurel paid the price for upkeep on their own. It’s a lot like the student-loan bailout — those who are irresponsible get rewarded.

