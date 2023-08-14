Motherly love is not only beautiful, it’s vital for healthy growth and humanity. We all need someone who will love us no matter what.
But the words “love” and “support” are not synonymous. Sometimes, the most loving thing a mother can do is to tell her child, “I know you did wrong, and I still love you, but I can’t defend you. You have to accept the consequences of your actions.”
Too many mothers are supportive to the point of being delusional, denying reality and becoming afflicted with “Momma Bear Syndrome,” which is a “panda-demic” on social media. Guilt-ridden mothers who want to feel better about their sweet baby’s plight gather there and create the illusion that certain individuals, groups and/or society are out to get them. They simultaneously present themselves as martyrs and fierce moms, ostensibly to prove that it’s not their little angel’s fault — but we can’t help but believe that their motivation is actually to absolve themselves of guilt. (ITALICS) See, look at me, I’m SuperMom! There’s no way any of this is my fault! (END ITALICS)
Living in denial is sad because it won’t solve real problems. We hear from a lot of these mothers. And as we have told many of them when the circular arguments heat up, “Ma’am, with all due respect, if you are yelling at a newspaper reporter to complain about a charge/conviction against your adult-age spawn, that offers some insight into the root of the real problem. Look in the mirror!”
We don’t ordinarily opine on Letters to the Editor, but the case that Barbara Barnett wrote about in today’s edition begs for a response. We covered her son’s trial and are very familiar with how the Jones County Circuit Court and District Attorney’s Office handle business. She has been on a crusade since her 37-year-old son Brandon was convicted in April of selling meth and sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Her focus on whom was in the room and played the video ignores the most important element of the case: What was on the video, not who played it. Brandon Barnett sold meth to an informant, after cursing at his toddler son to get out of the way so he could conduct the transaction. He’s not being punished for going to trial, he’s being punished for being found guilty at trial. The sentence was in the range of what the law allows and he is a habitual offender because it’s his third felony. Every case is different — sometimes the evidence isn’t solid or there are uncooperative witnesses. But most of the time, when the evidence is there, the perpetrators admit they were caught, accept responsibility and do their time.
Brandon Barnett was offered a plea deal of seven years (and would likely be free now, had he accepted soon after being arrested in August 2021), but he decided to go to trial despite the overwhelming evidence. He was facing a maximum of 40 years, by the way, but Judge Dal Williamson sentenced him to 25.
Brandon Barnett gambled and lost. Move on, momma. Focus on your grandson, the next generation, because your son made his path a long time ago. He has 34 misdemeanor convictions and three felony convictions on his record. Are all of those the result of cops and courts conspiring to get him?
Face it, your son is not a saint. Don’t send a message to your grandson that doing wrong is the best way to get your attention and devotion. Love and visit your son. But stop this blind support of him. Stop sending a message to your grandson that may send him down an all-too-familiar path.
