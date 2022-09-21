THUMBS UP: To the witnesses who spoke to investigators about the senseless shooting of a toddler at Lone Oak Apartments. That’s what it’s going to take to curb crime rates - good people coming forward and cooperating with law enforcement.
THUMBS DOWN: To Democrats’ selective moral outrage at illegal aliens being sent to sanctuary states and cities.
Thank God, incidents like the one that happened Tuesday afternoon at Lone Oak Apartments in the Hoy Community are still rare here. In larger cities, random shootings and violence has become the norm. All of it is sickening and heartbreaking, as each day, it seems as if the respect for life is dissipating even further.
But what makes Tuesday’s case even more infuriating is that a toddler — a 4-year-old — is fighting for her life for doing nothing more than being in the wrong place at the wrong time. So many reports of shootings include children who were caught up in a crossfire. Innocent children who, if they do survive, will have their lives changed forever because of a bad decision. For those innocent souls who do not survive random shootings, it is another future snuffed out in an instant.
Young A’Maria Serenity Halton is reportedly still in a Jackson hospital and is expected to survive. The suspected shooter is expected to have her initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Friday. We will not attempt to litigate, allowing the justice system to run its course, but the whole sad situation leaves us scratching our heads.
According to law enforcement, Loretta Elkins came running around one of the buildings at Lone Oak Apartments as if she was in a Wild West movie, guns-a-blazin’. If that turns out to be true, for God’s sake, what could she have been thinking?
This case could have resulted in the family of a 4-year-old preparing for a funeral for, it appears, nothing more than an argument between two men that law enforcement said had concluded. So senseless.
Actions come with consequences. It will be up to the justice system to figure out those consequences. And let the people of this county say a collective prayer for that young 4-year-old. The physical road to recovery will be difficult, but will pale to the emotional recovery time.
