THUMBS UP: To the Jones County Board of Supervisors for again lowering residents’ taxes. If they can do it each year, why can’t the buffoons running the federal government do the same?

THUMBS DOWN: To the Mississippi Department of Transportation for giving the proverbial middle finger to concerned Laurel business owners who are overwhelmingly against a project to put a median on 16th Avenue. No one wants it, yet they are going forward beholden to their federal masters in Washington.

