THUMBS UP: To the Jones County Board of Supervisors for again lowering residents’ taxes. If they can do it each year, why can’t the buffoons running the federal government do the same?
THUMBS DOWN: To the Mississippi Department of Transportation for giving the proverbial middle finger to concerned Laurel business owners who are overwhelmingly against a project to put a median on 16th Avenue. No one wants it, yet they are going forward beholden to their federal masters in Washington.
The day Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi denied her opposition party from choosing who could sit on the Jan. 6 committee it became a sham. It became not a bonafide effort to find out all of the failures that day, but the latest salvo in the Deep State’s desire to make sure Donald Trump would be prohibited from ever seeking the presidency again.
Instead of allowing Republicans to choose who they wanted on the panel, Pelosi hand-picked two virulent opponents of the president — Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Liz Cheney of Wyoming. They were the perfect patsies to sit on the committee, for they could carry the “Republican” label so Pelosi could call the committee bipartisan, but would fall in line with the “destroy Trump” mission the committee has taken.
There is no desire — never has been — to find out what actually happened that day, how big of a role the FBI played in instigating the riots and whether extra security was denied by Pelosi herself days earlier. Zero. This never was about preventing the next possible riot, but another chance at getting Donald Trump, for whom nearly 75 million Americans voted a second term in office.
Kinzinger cowardly decided not to seek another term in the House, knowing that he would get clobbered in the midterms. Cheney did seek reelection in Wyoming, and on Tuesday night was defeated handily. Her political career is over, but don’t be surprised to find her working for MSNBC in the near future to spew hatred toward President Trump.
Listen to Cheney’s own words as she declares she wants to continue the fight to make sure Donald Trump never gets back into the White House. We would like nothing better than to get a committee to probe everything that happened on Jan. 6, but that would require finding enough people interested in the truth — and in today’s Washington, that is impossible. This nonsense committee made up entirely of Trump haters has no desire for that. Kinzinger and Cheney had no desire for that, and the people saw it. And the people responded. America is better off for it.
