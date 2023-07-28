Mitch McConnell, who, on his best day, looks as if he is deathly ill, walked to the microphone with his cadre of “Yes” votes in suits behind him to drone on about some sort of bill that certainly will enrich those who wear the ties — and cost the rest of us. He began to speak with his turtle-like mumbling. Then he froze. He had given such a press conference 3 million times. There were no tough questions. He just froze. Other senators helped him away from the lectern as a dazed McConnell walked across the stage. He is 80 years old.
Dianne Feinstein, senator from California, missed months of time in the Senate, yet when asked by a reporter about her absence, she is so gone mentally that she said she had been in DC working the whole time. To put her age into perspective, she was born during Franklin D. Roosevelt’s first term. We congratulate her, but she has no business being among the 100 people who control so much of our lives. In the latest report, during a vote where Feinstein seems completely lost, someone can be heard saying, “Vote aye.” Is that what our Founding Fathers had in mind with a functioning Senate?
John Fetterman of Pennsylvania should be home every day as he recovers from a stroke, yet he continues to hold the title of U.S. Senator. He is not there mentally, through no fault of his own. Anyone who suffers a severe stroke has terrible after effects. There should be sympathy for him, but he in no way should be voting on public policy.
Our president is a walking, talking babble of blather. If he stays on script, he is almost tolerable to listen to. But once that mind goes and he loses his thought, his advisers cringe at what likely will be another wildly false tale about his football days at Syracuse. Listen to how many times he just stops … looks lost and says, “Well, anyway …” and moves on. Who does that? People who are cognitively reaching their end. At 81, he has no business being president.
Is there a solution? A cognitive test when one reaches a certain age? Could that fly through the powerful senior citizen lobby? Airlines put an arbitrary age limit of 65 on pilots to retire. Why? Pilots have to be on top of their game. And while the lives of the 300 passengers aboard are valuable, are these the pilots we want flying Air-USA?
OK, we know, they are not really flying anything at all. Like the off-camera voice to Dianne Feinstein and the communications staff lackey in a bunny costume that had to steer a completely incoherent President Biden away from microphones, we don’t know who is in control. We probably never will.
As easy as it might be to blame Feinstein for hanging on until near 90 or whatever evil is making poor John Fetterman continue to serve, the real culprits to a government that has turned downright embarrassing are we, the people. We keep electing dinosaurs like McConnell and Feinstein and Schumer and the rest. Until we change, there can be no real change.
