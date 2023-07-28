Mitch McConnell, who, on his best day, looks as if he is deathly ill, walked to the microphone with his cadre of “Yes” votes in suits behind him to drone on about some sort of bill that certainly will enrich those who wear the ties — and cost the rest of us. He began to speak with his turtle-like mumbling. Then he froze. He had given such a press conference 3 million times. There were no tough questions. He just froze. Other senators helped him away from the lectern as a dazed McConnell walked across the stage. He is 80 years old.

Dianne Feinstein, senator from California, missed months of time in the Senate, yet when asked by a reporter about her absence, she is so gone mentally that she said she had been in DC working the whole time. To put her age into perspective, she was born during Franklin D. Roosevelt’s first term. We congratulate her, but she has no business being among the 100 people who control so much of our lives. In the latest report, during a vote where Feinstein seems completely lost, someone can be heard saying, “Vote aye.” Is that what our Founding Fathers had in mind with a functioning Senate?

